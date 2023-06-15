Death of Kallie Dunovant in Conyers Georgia: Obituary

Kallie Dunovant Passes Away in Conyers, Georgia

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kallie Dunovant in Conyers, Georgia. Kallie was a beloved member of the community and was known for her kind heart and infectious smile.

Kallie was born on February 14th, 1985 in Atlanta, Georgia. She attended Rockdale County High School and later earned a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Georgia State University. Kallie was a dedicated teacher who touched the lives of countless students throughout her career.

Outside of work, Kallie enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She had a passion for music and loved attending concerts and festivals. Kallie was also an avid traveler and enjoyed exploring new places and cultures.

Kallie is survived by her parents, two sisters, and a host of other family members and friends who loved her dearly. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Kallie’s life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Conyers on Friday, June 4th at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Kallie’s memory.

