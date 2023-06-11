Death of Kelby Fortner in Missouri Accident: He Fell Out of Pickup Truck

Kelby Fortner Obituary

Kelby Fortner, 26, passed away on August 15, 2021, in a tragic accident in Missouri. He fell out of a pickup truck while riding in the back and sustained fatal injuries.

Kelby was born on April 4, 1995, in Springfield, Missouri, to his parents, Brian and Jennifer Fortner. He graduated from Ozark High School in 2013 and went on to attend Missouri State University, where he studied business.

Kelby was known for his infectious personality and his love for the great outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. He was a hard worker and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

Kelby is survived by his parents, Brian and Jennifer Fortner, his sister, Kelsey Fortner, and his girlfriend, Emily Williams. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on August 21, 2021, at the First Baptist Church in Ozark, Missouri, at 2:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Ozark High School Scholarship Fund in Kelby’s memory.

