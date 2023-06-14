Death of Kelman Edwards Jr, CEO of ChampionTone, in Murfreesboro TN

Kelman Edwards Jr, CEO of ChampionTone and Respected Member of Murfreesboro Community, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kelman Edwards Jr. on [insert date]. Kelman was the CEO of ChampionTone and a highly respected member of the Murfreesboro, TN community.

Kelman was known for his passion and dedication to his work, as well as his unwavering commitment to his family, friends, and colleagues. He was a true leader in every sense of the word and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

We extend our heartfelt condolences to Kelman’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May his legacy live on through the countless lives he touched and the positive impact he made on the world.

Kelman Edwards Jr obituary ChampionTone CEO Kelman Edwards Jr passes away Kelman Edwards Jr memorial Kelman Edwards Jr funeral Kelman Edwards Jr tribute