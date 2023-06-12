Death of Kenyauta Vesey-Keith Resulted from Shooting in Vicinity of Coe College Campus

Kenyauta Vesey-Keith Dies Following Shooting Near Coe College Campus

Kenyauta Vesey-Keith, a 21-year-old woman, tragically lost her life after being shot near the Coe College campus in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The incident occurred on the night of Friday, September 10th, 2021.

According to reports, Vesey-Keith was transported to a local hospital with critical injuries but unfortunately succumbed to her wounds. The shooter remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.

The Coe College community is deeply saddened by this senseless act of violence and has offered their condolences to Vesey-Keith’s family and friends. The college has also provided counseling services to students and staff affected by the tragedy.

This tragic event serves as a reminder of the ongoing issue of gun violence in our communities and the need for continued efforts to address and prevent these senseless acts.

