Death of Kevin Roberts: Longwood Neighborhood Shooting Claims Victim in the Bronx

Kevin Roberts Dies After Being Shot in Longwood Neighborhood of the Bronx

Kevin Roberts has tragically passed away after being shot in the Longwood neighborhood of the Bronx. The incident occurred on July 5th, 2021, and Roberts was rushed to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Details surrounding the shooting are still unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. Roberts’ death has left his family and friends devastated, and they are seeking justice for his untimely passing.

The Longwood neighborhood has been plagued by gun violence in recent years, and Roberts’ death is yet another reminder of the urgent need for solutions to the ongoing issue. Our hearts go out to Roberts’ loved ones during this difficult time.

