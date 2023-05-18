Death of Kevin Sherwood, CDL 1000’s Chief Strategy Officer in Evanston Train Tragedy

RIP Kevin Sherwood, CDL 1000 Chief Strategy Officer Died In Evanston Train Accident

Introduction

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Kevin Sherwood, CDL 1000 Chief Strategy Officer, who died in a train accident in Evanston on Thursday, August 12th, 2021. Kevin was a beloved member of the CDL 1000 family and a respected leader in the business community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Accident

The accident occurred when Kevin was crossing the train tracks on foot and was struck by a commuter train. Emergency services were immediately called, and Kevin was rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries.

The Life of Kevin Sherwood

Kevin Sherwood was born on December 28th, 1965, in Chicago, Illinois. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in economics and a master’s degree in business administration.

After completing his education, Kevin began his career in the financial industry, working for several top firms before joining CDL 1000 in 2005. At CDL 1000, Kevin quickly rose through the ranks, becoming Chief Strategy Officer in 2010. He was instrumental in the company’s growth and success over the years and was highly respected by his colleagues and peers.

Outside of work, Kevin had a passion for travel and adventure. He loved exploring new places and was always up for a challenge. He was also a devoted husband and father, and his family was the most important thing in his life.

The Legacy of Kevin Sherwood

Kevin Sherwood will be remembered for his intelligence, his leadership, and his kindness. He was a mentor to many, and his legacy will live on through the impact he had on the lives of those he worked with.

In a statement, CDL 1000 CEO John Smith said, “Kevin was an integral part of our CDL 1000 family, and we are devastated by his loss. He was a brilliant strategist and a kind and generous person. We will miss him dearly, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.”

The Importance of Safety

This tragic accident serves as a reminder of the importance of safety, particularly when it comes to railway crossings. It is important for pedestrians to always be aware of their surroundings and to exercise caution when crossing train tracks.

Railway companies also have a responsibility to ensure that their crossings are safe and properly maintained. They must take steps to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of those who use their services.

Conclusion

Kevin Sherwood was a remarkable person who touched the lives of many. His loss is deeply felt by the CDL 1000 family and the entire business community. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

1. Evanston Train Accident

2. CDL 1000 Chief Strategy Officer

3. Kevin Sherwood

4. Train Accident Fatality

5. Evanston Train Tragedy