Doug Billek, KW Metropolitan Worker and Real Estate Agent from Morristown, New Jersey, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Doug Billek, a dedicated worker at KW Metropolitan and esteemed real estate agent from Morristown, New Jersey. Doug was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Doug Billek Morristown KW Metropolitan worker Real estate agent Obituary Doug Billek Morristown NJ real estate