Death of Kyle Colquitt, a Spartanburg, South Carolina Native, in Anderson SC: Obituary

Kyle Colquitt Obituary

Kyle Colquitt, a native of Spartanburg, South Carolina, and resident of Anderson SC, has passed away.

Kyle was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He was known for his kind heart and infectious smile.

He is survived by his wife, children, and extended family.

A celebration of Kyle’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kyle’s memory to a charity of your choice.

