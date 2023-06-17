Death of Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko, Supreme Court Judge: Funeral and Cause of Death

Supreme Court Judge Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko Passes Away

Supreme Court Judge Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of excellence and dedication to her profession. She was a highly respected figure in the legal community and will be dearly missed.

Details of the cause of her death have not been disclosed to the public. However, her untimely passing has sent shockwaves throughout the legal fraternity and the entire country.

The funeral arrangements for Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko are yet to be announced. However, her colleagues and friends are mourning her loss and paying tribute to her remarkable career.

Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko was a trailblazer in her field, paving the way for future generations of women in the legal profession. Her contributions to the advancement of justice in Uganda will never be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Lady Justice Stella Arach Amoko.

