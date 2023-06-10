Death of Lamar Hunt | Lamar Hunt’s Passing | Robert Lamar Hunt’s Demise







Robert Lamar Hunt: Cause of Death | Lamar Hunt Dies

Robert Lamar Hunt, an American businessman and sports promoter, passed away on December 13, 2006. He died at the age of 74 due to complications from prostate cancer.

Hunt was known for his contribution to the development of American football. He founded the American Football League (AFL) and was instrumental in the merger between the AFL and NFL, which led to the formation of the modern-day National Football League (NFL).

Aside from football, Hunt was also involved in various sports ventures such as soccer and tennis. He was one of the founders of Major League Soccer (MLS) and World Championship Tennis (WCT).

Lamar Hunt will always be remembered for his significant contributions to the world of sports.





