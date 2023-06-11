Death of Larry Helm: Pedestrian Accident on Hwy 1 in Lafourche Parish Revealed as Cause of Demise

Obituary: Larry Helm

Larry Helm passed away on [DATE] due to a pedestrian accident on Hwy 1 in Lafourche Parish, Louisiana. The cause of death was severe injuries sustained during the accident.

Larry was born on [DATE] in [CITY], Louisiana to [PARENTS’ NAMES]. He graduated from [HIGH SCHOOL/UNIVERSITY] and worked as a [OCCUPATION]. He was known for his [PERSONALITY TRAITS/HOBBIES/ACHIEVEMENTS].

Larry is survived by his [FAMILY MEMBERS]. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held on [DATE/TIME/PLACE]. Donations can be made in Larry’s memory to [CHARITY/ORGANIZATION].

Lafourche Parish pedestrian accident Larry Helm death Obituary for Larry Helm Cause of death for Larry Helm Hwy 1 pedestrian accident in Louisiana