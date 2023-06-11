Death of Lauren Hemens in a Pedestrian Accident on Great South Rd, Ellerslie, Auckland, NZ

Obituary of Lauren Hemens

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Lauren Hemens on August 12th, 2021. She was tragically killed in a pedestrian accident on Great South Rd in Ellerslie, Auckland.

Lauren was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She was known for her infectious smile, kind heart, and adventurous spirit. She loved to travel and explore new places, and was always up for trying new things.

Lauren had a passion for helping others and was pursuing a career in social work. She had a natural talent for connecting with people and making them feel seen and heard. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A memorial service will be held in Lauren’s honor at St. Mary’s Church in Ellerslie on August 20th at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Lauren’s name.

Rest in peace, Lauren. You will always be remembered and loved.

