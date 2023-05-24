Death of Letizia Tagliafierro, Inspector General of New York

Letizia Tagliafierro, New York Inspector General, Passes Away

Letizia Tagliafierro, the Inspector General of New York, passed away on August 8th, 2021. She was 52 years old.

Early Life and Education

Tagliafierro was born and raised in New York. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Fordham University and her law degree from St. John’s University School of Law.

Career

Tagliafierro began her career as a prosecutor in the New York County District Attorney’s Office. She then worked as an attorney for the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services and the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

In 2013, Tagliafierro was appointed as the Executive Deputy Attorney General for Criminal Justice in the New York State Attorney General’s Office. In 2018, she was appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo as the Inspector General of New York, a position she held until her passing.

Accomplishments as Inspector General

During her tenure as Inspector General, Tagliafierro oversaw investigations into a wide range of issues, including abuse and neglect in state-run facilities, corruption in state agencies, and fraud in state-funded programs. She also worked to improve the transparency and accountability of state government.

Tagliafierro was known for her dedication to her work and her commitment to justice. She was a tireless advocate for the people of New York and worked tirelessly to ensure that the government was serving their best interests.

Legacy

Tagliafierro’s passing is a great loss to the people of New York and to the law enforcement community. Her dedication to justice and her tireless work to improve the transparency and accountability of state government will be missed.

Tagliafierro is survived by her husband and their two children. Her family has asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Conclusion

Letizia Tagliafierro was a dedicated public servant who devoted her career to ensuring that the people of New York were served by a transparent and accountable government. Her loss is a great loss to the people of New York, and her legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Letizia Tagliafierro death New York Inspector General Letizia Tagliafierro obituary Letizia Tagliafierro accomplishments Letizia Tagliafierro career history