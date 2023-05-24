Death of Letizia Tagliafierro, Inspector General of New York

Letizia Tagliafierro, New York Inspector General, Passes Away

Early Life and Career

Letizia Tagliafierro was born in Italy in 1963 and immigrated to the United States with her family when she was a child. She received her bachelor’s degree from Hunter College and her law degree from New York Law School.

Tagliafierro began her career in public service as a prosecutor in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s office. She later worked as an assistant attorney general in the New York State Attorney General’s office and served as the deputy inspector general for the New York State Department of Health.

Appointment as Inspector General

In 2019, Tagliafierro was appointed as the New York Inspector General by Governor Andrew Cuomo. As inspector general, she was responsible for investigating allegations of misconduct and fraud within state agencies.

During her tenure, Tagliafierro led several high-profile investigations, including one into the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in state prisons.

Legacy

Tagliafierro was widely respected for her integrity and dedication to public service. In a statement, Governor Cuomo praised her as “a tireless advocate for transparency and accountability in government.”

Her death was met with an outpouring of grief and condolences from colleagues and public officials. New York Attorney General Letitia James called her “a true public servant who dedicated her life to ensuring government works for all New Yorkers.”

Final Words

Letizia Tagliafierro’s passing is a great loss to the state of New York and to the nation as a whole. Her commitment to justice and fairness will be sorely missed, but her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her distinguished career in public service. Rest in peace, Letizia Tagliafierro.

