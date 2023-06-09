Death of Lily Naing Kyaw announced by BBC News in Myanmar

Lily Naing Kyaw passes away (Myanmar) – BBC News

The news of Lily Naing Kyaw’s passing has been confirmed by sources in Myanmar. The exact cause of her death is yet to be determined. Lily Naing Kyaw was a prominent figure in Myanmar’s political scene and was well-respected by many. Her passing is a great loss to the people of Myanmar.

