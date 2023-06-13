Death of Luke Harlow: Obituary of a Resident of Georgetown, Ontario

Luke Harlow of Georgetown, Ontario Passes Away

Luke Harlow, a beloved member of the Georgetown community, has passed away. He was a resident of the town for over 40 years and was known for his kind heart and generous spirit.

Luke was born in London, England in 1950 and moved to Canada with his family when he was a child. He settled in Georgetown in 1978 and quickly became involved in community activities. He was a member of the local Lions Club and volunteered his time at the Georgetown Hospital.

Luke was also an avid sports fan and loved to watch the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs. He enjoyed spending time outdoors and could often be found hiking or fishing.

Luke is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen, and his two children, Sarah and Michael. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those who knew him.

A celebration of Luke’s life will be held at the Georgetown Lions Club on Friday, August 20th at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Georgetown Hospital Foundation.

Rest in peace, Luke. You will always be remembered for your kindness and compassion.

