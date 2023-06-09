Death of Madison Jones: 9-Year-Old Expired Following Ejection from Vehicle during Pennsylvania Ave Accident

Madison Jones, 9-Year-Old, Dies After Being Ejected from Vehicle in Pennsylvania Ave Crash

Madison Jones, a 9-year-old girl, tragically lost her life on Tuesday evening after being involved in a car accident on Pennsylvania Ave. The accident occurred when the vehicle Madison was traveling in collided with another vehicle, causing her to be ejected from the car.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported Madison to a nearby hospital, but sadly, she passed away from her injuries. The driver of the vehicle Madison was traveling in sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was also taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and authorities have not released any further information at this time. The community is mourning the loss of Madison, and her family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.

This is a heartbreaking tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with Madison’s family during this difficult time.

