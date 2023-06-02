Death of Mark Royden Williams and accomplice in confrontation with Joint Services

Mark Royden Williams : “Death of Mark Williams, death row prisoner, and accomplice”

Mark Royden Williams, also known as ‘Smallie’, who had escaped from death row, along with his accomplice, were shot and killed by the Joint Services after a confrontation that lasted almost two weeks. The Joint Services had been conducting an intensive search for the fugitives. Crime Chief Wendell Blanhum confirmed Williams’ death and identified his accomplice as Odel Roberts, also known as ‘Gulley Side’. The encounter with the fugitives took place at 33 Miles, Potaro Road, Bartica. The news of Williams’ death had surfaced earlier in the day, but Blanhum confirmed it in the afternoon.

Read Full story : ‘Smallie’, accomplice shot dead – Stabroek News /

News Source : Stabroek News

Smallie news Accomplice shot dead Stabroek Crime in Smallie Stabroek News updates Smallie police investigation