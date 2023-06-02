Death of Mary Cabela, Co-Founder of Multi-Billion Dollar Retail Brand Cabela’s

Mary Cabela, Co-Founder of Cabela’s Multi-Billion Dollar Retail Brand, Passes Away

Mary Cabela, co-founder of the multi-billion dollar retail brand Cabela’s, has died at the age of 87. She passed away peacefully at her home in Sidney, Nebraska, surrounded by her family.

Early Life and Career

Mary Cabela was born in Sidney, Nebraska in 1934. She grew up on a farm and attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she met her future husband, Dick Cabela. The couple married in 1963 and started a small mail-order business selling fishing flies.

Founding Cabela’s

In 1961, Dick and Mary Cabela opened their first retail store in Sidney, Nebraska. The store specialized in hunting and fishing gear and quickly gained a reputation for offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service.

Over the years, the company grew rapidly, expanding into new markets and opening stores across the country. Today, Cabela’s is a multi-billion dollar retail brand with more than 80 stores in the United States and Canada.

Legacy

Mary Cabela was widely regarded as a pioneer in the retail industry. She helped build Cabela’s into one of the most successful outdoor retail brands in the world, and her legacy will live on for generations to come.

Throughout her career, Mary Cabela was known for her tireless work ethic and her unwavering commitment to customer service. She was a beloved figure in the Cabela’s community, and her loss will be deeply felt by her family, friends, and colleagues.

Final Thoughts

Mary Cabela’s death is a great loss for the retail industry, but her legacy will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come. She was a visionary leader who helped shape the outdoor retail landscape, and her contributions will not be forgotten.

Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

