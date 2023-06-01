Death of Maury Agcaoili and Discovery of Missing Couple’s Bodies After Charter Boat Sinks in Alaska

Maury Agcaoili has Died: Remembering the Life of a Great Captain

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Captain Maury Agcaoili, a beloved member of the Alaskan fishing community. Agcaoili passed away on June 17, 2021, leaving behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

A Life on the Water

Agcaoili was born and raised in Kauai, Hawaii, and spent most of his life on the water. He first came to Alaska in the 1980s to work as a commercial fisherman and quickly fell in love with the state’s rugged beauty and abundant wildlife. He eventually became a charter boat captain, sharing his passion for fishing and the outdoors with countless visitors to the Last Frontier.

A Kind and Generous Spirit

Those who knew Agcaoili remember him as a kind and generous man who always put others first. He was known for his infectious smile, his quick wit, and his willingness to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A Tragic Loss

The news of Agcaoili’s passing comes just days after a tragic accident off the coast of Alaska. On June 14, a charter boat carrying two passengers and a crew of four sank near Sitka. The passengers, a couple from Washington state, were reported missing and a search and rescue operation was launched.

A Devastating Discovery

On June 17, the bodies of the missing couple were discovered in the water near the site of the sinking. The crew members were able to escape the sinking vessel and were rescued by another boat in the area.

A Community in Mourning

The loss of Agcaoili and the tragic accident off the coast of Alaska have left the fishing community reeling. The waters off the coast of Alaska are notoriously dangerous, and accidents like this serve as a stark reminder of the risks that come with life on the water.

Remembering Maury Agcaoili

As we mourn the loss of Captain Maury Agcaoili and the passengers who lost their lives in the recent accident, we also celebrate the life and legacy of a great captain and a kind and generous man. Agcaoili’s love for the water and his commitment to sharing that love with others will be remembered for years to come.

