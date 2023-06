Obituary for Mikey Roynon

Mikey Roynon

Mikey Roynon passed away in Bath.

Murder on Eastfield Avenue

On Eastfield Avenue, Mikey Roynon was murdered and 8 suspects were arrested in connection with the crime.





Mikey Roynon death Bath murder investigation Eastfield Avenue homicide Arrests made in Mikey Roynon case Suspects in Mikey Roynon murder