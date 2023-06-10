Death of Murrell’s Inlet-Garden City Lieutenant Firefighter, Matthew Piontkowski – Obituary

Matthew Piontkowski, Murrell’s Inlet-Garden City Lieutenant Firefighter, Passes Away

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Matthew Piontkowski, a beloved member of the Murrell’s Inlet-Garden City Fire Department. He was 42 years old.

Matthew served as a Lieutenant Firefighter for the department and was known for his dedication and bravery. He was a true hero who always put the safety of others first.

Matthew’s legacy will live on through his fellow firefighters and the countless lives he touched during his career. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Matthew’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Matthew. You will always be remembered as a true hero.

Matthew Piontkowski Murrell’s Inlet-Garden City Fire Department Lieutenant Firefighter Obituary Death