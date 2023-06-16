Burisma Energy Death: Mykola Lisin’s Wife Found Dead

Reports have surfaced that the wife of Mykola Lisin, a former executive at Burisma Energy, has been found dead. The cause of death has not yet been officially released, but rumors suggest it may be linked to the ongoing scandal surrounding the company.

This news comes just weeks after the Burisma Energy whistleblower, who had raised concerns about the company’s practices, was also found dead. The circumstances surrounding both deaths are still under investigation.

This latest development adds to the growing controversy surrounding Burisma Energy and its ties to high-ranking political figures. The company has been accused of corruption and influence-peddling, and these recent deaths only serve to fuel speculation about what may be going on behind closed doors.

