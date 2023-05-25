Death of Nicolas Nuno at Fordham Prep: Obituary and Details of Fatal Car Accident

Nicolas Nuno, Fordham Prep Student, Dies in Tragic Car Accident

Early Life and Education

Nicolas Nuno was a student at Fordham Preparatory School in New York City. Born and raised in the Bronx, he was a bright and talented young man with a passion for learning. He was known for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his love of sports.

Tragic Accident

On the evening of June 15th, 2021, Nicolas Nuno was involved in a fatal car accident on the Bronx River Parkway. He was riding in a car with three other passengers when the vehicle struck a guardrail and overturned several times. Nicolas was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other passengers were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Tributes and Remembrances

The news of Nicolas Nuno’s death was met with shock and sadness by his classmates, teachers, and the entire community at Fordham Prep. Many students and faculty members took to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of Nicolas.

“Nicolas was one of the nicest guys I ever met,” said one of his classmates. “He was always smiling and joking around, and he had a real passion for basketball. He was a great friend and a great teammate.”

“He was a really special kid,” said another teacher. “He had a way of making everyone feel welcome and included. He was just a joy to be around.”

Cause of Death

The cause of Nicolas Nuno’s death was determined to be blunt force trauma to the head and chest. The accident is still under investigation, but early reports suggest that excessive speed may have been a factor.

Conclusion

Nicolas Nuno’s death is a tragic loss for his family, his friends, and the entire community at Fordham Prep. He was a young man with a bright future ahead of him, and his absence will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time.

