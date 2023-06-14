Death of Paris Procopis: Journalist and InfusionPoint Media Group Employee Passes Away

Paris Procopis, Journalist and InfusionPoint Media Group Employee, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paris Procopis, a talented journalist and valued member of the InfusionPoint Media Group team. Paris was a passionate and dedicated professional who made significant contributions to the field of journalism throughout his career.

Paris was known for his sharp wit, keen eye for detail, and relentless pursuit of the truth. He was a gifted writer and a skilled interviewer, always seeking to uncover the hidden stories behind the headlines. His work was widely respected and admired by his colleagues and peers.

Paris will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His loss is a great loss to the journalism community and to InfusionPoint Media Group. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

