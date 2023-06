InfusionPoint Media Group Mourns the Loss of Paris Procopis

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Paris Procopis, a journalist and valued employee of InfusionPoint Media Group. We are deeply saddened by this loss and extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

