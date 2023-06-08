Death of Pat Robertson: Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network passes away at 93

Christian Broadcasting Network Founder Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) founder and televangelist Pat Robertson has passed away at the age of 93. Robertson, who was also a former Southern Baptist minister, was known for his conservative views and his outspokenness on political and social issues. He founded CBN in 1960 and it has since become one of the largest Christian television networks in the world. Robertson’s legacy will continue to impact the world of Christian broadcasting.

