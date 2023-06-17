Death of Patrick Guzman, a Star of Our TV Show: Obituary

Patrick Guzman, Star of Our TV Show, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Patrick Guzman, one of the stars of our beloved TV show. Guzman died on August 15, 2021, at the age of 42.

Guzman was a talented actor and brought a unique energy to every scene he appeared in. He was a beloved member of our cast and crew and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Born on January 12, 1979, in Los Angeles, California, Guzman began his acting career in 2003. He quickly made a name for himself in the industry and became a fan favorite on our show. Guzman’s dedication to his craft and his infectious personality will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of working with him.

Guzman is survived by his parents, siblings, and his wife and children. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time.

We will always remember Patrick Guzman for his talent, his kindness, and his unwavering commitment to our show. Rest in peace, Patrick. You will be forever missed.

