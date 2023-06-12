Death of Phil Rozon, a Casselman, Ontario Resident in an Accident

Phil Rozon Accident: Tragic End of a Resident from Casselman, Ontario

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Phil Rozon, a resident of Casselman, Ontario. Phil passed away due to a tragic accident that occurred recently.

The news of Phil’s untimely demise has left the community in shock and mourning. Phil was known as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face and a positive attitude. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.

We offer our deepest condolences to Phil’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they come to terms with this tragic loss. May Phil rest in peace.

