Death of Philo High School student Natalie Martin in Myrtle Beach homicide case

Tragic News: Natalie Martin, Philo High School Student, Passes Away in Myrtle Beach

It is with heavy hearts that we report the tragic news of the passing of Natalie Martin, a student at Philo High School. Natalie was found deceased in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on Wednesday, June 9th.

Details surrounding the circumstances of her death are still under investigation. However, it is known that Natalie was on a trip to Myrtle Beach with friends at the time of her passing.

The Philo High School community is devastated by this loss and extends its deepest condolences to Natalie’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn the loss of such a bright, talented, and beloved member of our community.

Rest in Peace, Natalie. You will be missed.

