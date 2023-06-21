Death of Quinn Teggatz, an Alumnus of Kirkwood Community College, in Williamsburg, IA: Obituary

Obituary of Quinn Teggatz, Kirkwood Community College Alumnus, Williamsburg lA

Quinn Teggatz, a beloved member of the Williamsburg lA community and an alumnus of Kirkwood Community College, has passed away. Quinn was known for his friendly personality and infectious smile, and his loss will be felt by all who knew him.

Quinn was a dedicated student during his time at Kirkwood Community College, where he pursued his passion for technology and computer programming. He graduated with honors, demonstrating his commitment to his education and his drive to succeed.

After completing his studies, Quinn returned to Williamsburg lA, where he continued to make a positive impact on the community. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and was known for his selflessness and generosity.

Quinn’s passing is a great loss to his family and friends, and to the community of Williamsburg lA. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy of kindness and compassion will live on.

Rest in peace, Quinn Teggatz.

