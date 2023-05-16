Death of Renowned Scottish Bassist John Giblin at 71: What Happened?

How Did John Giblin Die? Renowned Scottish Bassist Dies At 71

John Giblin, a renowned Scottish bassist, passed away on September 17th, 2021 at the age of 71. Giblin was a prolific musician who had worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, and Simple Minds. His death has left a void in the music world, and many fans are wondering how he died.

The Early Years of John Giblin

John Giblin was born in Scotland in 1950 and grew up in a musical family. His father was a jazz drummer, and his mother was a singer. Giblin started playing the bass guitar at a young age and quickly became proficient in the instrument. He played in several local bands in Glasgow before moving to London in the early 1970s to pursue his music career.

John Giblin’s Career in Music

Once in London, Giblin became a sought-after bassist and played with many notable musicians. He was a member of the band Brand X, which featured Phil Collins on drums. Giblin also worked with Peter Gabriel, playing on several of his albums, including “Security” and “So.” He was also a member of Kate Bush’s band and played on her albums “The Dreaming” and “Hounds of Love.”

Giblin’s talent on the bass guitar was widely recognized, and he was known for his ability to play both fretted and fretless basses. He also played double bass and was a skilled arranger and composer. In addition to his work as a session musician, Giblin released several solo albums and collaborated with other musicians on various projects.

How Did John Giblin Die?

The cause of John Giblin’s death has not been officially released, and his family has asked for privacy during this difficult time. However, many fans and musicians have shared their condolences on social media, expressing their shock and sadness at his passing.

Giblin’s death has left a void in the music world, and his contributions to the industry will not be forgotten. He was a highly respected bassist, and his talent and dedication to his craft were evident in his work. His legacy will live on through his music and the memories he has left with those who knew and loved him.

Final Thoughts

John Giblin’s death is a great loss to the music industry and to his fans around the world. His talent and contributions to the industry will not be forgotten, and his music will continue to inspire and entertain for years to come. While the cause of his death remains unknown, his memory will live on through the music he created and the impact he had on the lives of those who knew him.

Rest in peace, John Giblin.

John Giblin Cause of Death John Giblin Death News Tribute to John Giblin John Giblin Music Legacy John Giblin Biography