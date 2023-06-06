Death of Robert Hanssen, a Notable American Spy, in Prison

Robert Hanssen, Infamous American Spy, Passes Away in Prison

Robert Hanssen, a former FBI agent who was convicted of spying for the Soviet Union and later Russia, has died in prison at the age of 75. Hanssen was serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for selling classified information to the KGB and its successors for more than two decades.

Hanssen’s espionage career was one of the most damaging in US history. He compromised some of America’s most closely guarded secrets, including the identities of intelligence assets and the locations of nuclear weapons. Hanssen’s actions resulted in the deaths of at least three people who were working for the US government.

Despite being under surveillance for years, Hanssen proved to be a master of tradecraft and was able to evade detection until 2001, when he was finally arrested. He pleaded guilty to espionage charges and was sentenced to life in prison.

Hanssen’s death brings an end to a chapter in US intelligence history that remains a cautionary tale for those tasked with protecting America’s secrets.

Espionage FBI National Security Betrayal Cold War