Death of Rose Duncan, a Member of the Glenrothes Community Sports Hub

Obituary: Rose Duncan

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Rose Duncan, a valued member of the Glenrothes Community Sports Hub.

Rose was an active member of the community, passionate about sports and fitness. She dedicated much of her time to the Sports Hub, where she participated in various activities and events. Her enthusiasm and energy for sports were contagious, and she inspired many to lead an active lifestyle.

Rose will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Her contributions to the Sports Hub and the community at large will not be forgotten.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Rose’s family and friends during this difficult time.

