Death of Shannon Miller, Owner of Shannon Miller LLC Insurance in Las Vegas, NV

Obituary: Shannon Miller

Shannon Miller, the owner of Shannon Miller LLC Insurance and a resident of Las Vegas, NV, has passed away. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by family, friends, and colleagues.

Shannon was born on May 18, 1975, in San Francisco, CA. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in Business Administration in 1997. After working in the insurance industry for several years, she founded Shannon Miller LLC Insurance in 2005, where she served as owner and CEO.

Throughout her career, Shannon was known for her expertise in the insurance industry and her commitment to providing her clients with the best possible service. She was a dedicated businesswoman and a mentor to many in her industry.

Shannon is survived by her husband, two children, parents, and siblings. Her family has requested privacy during this difficult time.

A memorial service in honor of Shannon will be held at St. Mark’s Church in Las Vegas on Friday, June 11 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Shannon’s name to the American Cancer Society.

Shannon Miller was a remarkable woman who touched the lives of many. Her legacy will live on through the many lives she touched and the business she built.

