Death of Shannon Polci, a London Health Sciences Centre Employee, Mourned by Family

Shannon Polci, London Health Sciences Centre Employee, Passes Away

Shannon Polci, a beloved employee of the London Health Sciences Centre, has passed away. She was deeply loved and will be missed by family, friends, and colleagues.

Shannon was a dedicated employee of the London Health Sciences Centre, where she worked tirelessly to provide compassionate care to patients. She was known for her kind heart and her unwavering commitment to her work.

Shannon’s passing has left a profound void in the lives of those who knew and loved her. Her family is grieving the loss of a beloved daughter, sister, and aunt. Her friends and colleagues are mourning the loss of a dear friend and valued coworker.

Despite the sadness of her passing, Shannon will always be remembered for her kind spirit and her unwavering dedication to her work. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched during her time at the London Health Sciences Centre.

Shannon Polci obituary London Health Sciences Centre Shannon Polci death London Health Sciences Centre London Health Sciences Centre employee Shannon Polci dies Family mourns Shannon Polci’s death London Health Sciences Centre community mourns Shannon Polci’s death