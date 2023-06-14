Death of Shay Sullivan, an English Teacher at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill MA, Remembered in Obituary

Shay Sullivan, Esteemed English Teacher at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Passes Away

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Shay Sullivan, a beloved English teacher at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School in Haverhill, MA. Shay passed away on [date] at [age] years old.

Shay was born in [birthplace] and grew up in [hometown]. She earned her Bachelor’s degree in English from [university] and her Master’s degree in Education from [university]. She began her teaching career at [school] before joining the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School faculty in [year]. Over the years, she had a profound impact on countless students and colleagues.

Shay was known for her passion for literature, her dedication to her students, and her unwavering kindness. She went above and beyond to ensure that her students were not only learning, but also thriving. Her classroom was a safe and welcoming space where students felt valued and heard.

Outside of the classroom, Shay was an avid reader and traveler. She loved exploring new places and immersing herself in different cultures. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Shay is survived by her [family members]. A memorial service will be held on [date] at [location]. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Shay’s memory to [charity].

