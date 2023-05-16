Death of Shea Middle School 8th-grader Josiah Boteilho in car accident: Obituary

Josiah Boteilho Obituary

Introduction

Josiah Boteilho, a beloved 8th grader at Shea Middle School, passed away on July 10th, 2021, in a tragic car accident. The news of his sudden and unexpected death has left the entire community in shock and mourning.

Early Life and Education

Josiah was born on October 5th, 2006, in Providence, Rhode Island, to his parents, John and Maria Boteilho. He was the second of three children and grew up in a loving and supportive family. Josiah attended St. Augustine School for elementary school and then moved on to Shea Middle School, where he was a bright and enthusiastic student.

Josiah was a talented athlete and played on the school’s basketball and soccer teams. He was also a member of the school’s drama club and enjoyed performing in school plays. Josiah had a contagious smile and a positive attitude that touched everyone he met.

Death and Funeral

On the evening of July 10th, Josiah was riding in a car with his friends when the car crashed into a tree. He was rushed to the hospital but sadly passed away from his injuries. The entire community was devastated by the news, and his family and friends are still struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Josiah’s funeral was held on July 17th at St. Augustine Church, where he had been baptized and confirmed. The church was filled with family, friends, and members of the community who came to pay their respects. His classmates from Shea Middle School formed a guard of honor outside the church, wearing their school uniforms and holding their basketballs and soccer balls.

During the funeral service, Josiah was remembered as a kind, thoughtful, and caring young man who had a passion for life and a love for his family and friends. His basketball coach spoke about his dedication to the sport and his ability to inspire his teammates, even in the toughest of games. His drama teacher talked about his talent for performing and his ability to make people laugh.

Legacy

Josiah’s death has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his infectious smile, his positive attitude, and his kind and caring nature. His family and friends are determined to keep his memory alive by honoring his legacy and continuing the work he started.

The community has come together to support Josiah’s family during this difficult time, and his classmates at Shea Middle School have started a fundraising campaign to help pay for his funeral expenses. The school has also created a memorial in his honor, with pictures and messages from his classmates and teachers.

Conclusion

Josiah Boteilho was a bright and talented young man who had a passion for life and a love for his family and friends. His sudden and unexpected death has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew him. But his memory will live on through the love and support of his family and friends, and the legacy he leaves behind.

Rest in peace, Josiah Boteilho. You will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.

