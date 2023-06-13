Death of Sonny McCallum: Raeford, NC Elementary Kindergarten Teacher Passes Away

Sonny McCullum Passes Away

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sonny McCullum, a beloved kindergarten teacher at Raeford Elementary School in North Carolina. He was widely known and respected for his dedication to educating young children and helping them grow into successful individuals.

Sonny’s passing has left a deep void in the hearts of his colleagues, students, and their parents. He touched countless lives during his tenure at the school and will be remembered for his kindness, warmth, and passion for teaching.

Although he may no longer be with us, Sonny’s legacy will live on through the countless children who were fortunate enough to learn from him. Rest in peace, Sonny McCullum.

Sonny McCallum obituary Sonny McCallum cause of death Sonny McCallum funeral Sonny McCallum legacy Sonny McCallum tribute