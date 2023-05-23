Death of Sophie Ringquist, Alumna of Lewis S. Mills High School in Burlington CT

Sophie Ringquist: Remembering a Lewis S. Mills High School Alumna

Early Life and Education

Sophie Ringquist was born and raised in Burlington, Connecticut. She attended Lewis S. Mills High School and graduated in the year 2013. During her high school years, Sophie was an active member of the community and was loved by all her peers. She was known for her kind-hearted nature, diligence, and her passion for learning.

College and Career

After graduating from high school, Sophie went on to attend the University of Connecticut (UConn) to pursue her bachelor’s degree in Environmental Engineering. She was a bright student and made the Dean’s List every semester at UConn. During her time at the university, Sophie was also involved in various extracurricular activities, such as the UConn Outing Club, where she enjoyed hiking, camping, and skiing.

After graduating from UConn in 2017, Sophie began working as a civil engineer at the Connecticut Department of Transportation. She was a dedicated employee and deeply committed to her work.

Tragic Death

On August 26, 2021, Sophie Ringquist passed away at the young age of 26. Her death has been a shock to everyone who knew her. She was a beloved daughter, sister, friend, and colleague. Sophie’s family has requested privacy during this difficult time, and her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Legacy

Sophie Ringquist will be remembered for her infectious smile, her unwavering kindness, and her passion for making the world a better place. Her dedication to her education and career was an inspiration to many, and her impact will be felt for years to come. She was a shining example of what it means to be a compassionate and driven individual.

Conclusion

Sophie Ringquist’s passing is a great loss to her family, friends, and the community. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to pursue their passions and make a positive impact on the world. Rest in peace, Sophie.

