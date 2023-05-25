Death of Sophie Ringquist, Lewis S. Mills High School Alumna from Burlington CT

Sophie Ringquist, a beloved Lewis S. Mills High School Alumna, has passed away

Sophie Ringquist, a Lewis S. Mills High School Alumna, passed away on October 12th, 2021, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, intelligence, and a love for life. Her untimely death has left many in shock, as she was a bright light in the lives of those who knew her.

A Life Well-Lived

Sophie Ringquist was born on May 23rd, 1995, in Burlington, Connecticut. She grew up in a tight-knit community and attended Lewis S. Mills High School, where she was a standout student. Sophie was an accomplished athlete, earning varsity letters in both track and field and cross country. She was also a member of the National Honor Society and served as the president of the student council.

After graduating from Lewis S. Mills High School in 2013, Sophie attended the University of Connecticut, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology. She continued her education at Columbia University, where she received a master’s degree in social work.

A Passion for Helping Others

Sophie’s passion for helping others was evident throughout her life. She worked as a social worker in New York City, helping children and families in need. Sophie was also a volunteer with the Big Brothers Big Sisters program and spent time mentoring young girls.

Despite her busy schedule, Sophie always made time for her family and friends. She was known for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her love for adventure. Sophie loved to travel and explore new places, and her Instagram account was filled with pictures of her adventures.

A Heartbreaking Loss

The news of Sophie’s passing has left her family, friends, and community devastated. Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share memories of Sophie.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe page in her memory to support causes that were important to her, including mental health awareness and support for the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

A Legacy of Kindness

Sophie Ringquist may be gone, but her legacy of kindness and compassion will live on. She touched the lives of everyone she met and made the world a better place. Her passing is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to make the most of every moment.

Rest in peace, Sophie Ringquist. You will be missed.

