Death of South Carolina Gamecocks Football Coach Brad Lawing: Obituary

Brad Lawing, Former South Carolina Gamecocks Football Coach, Passes Away

Brad Lawing, a former football coach for the South Carolina Gamecocks, passed away on August 5th, 2021 at the age of 58. He had been battling pancreatic cancer.

Lawing had a long and successful career as a defensive line coach, working for several universities including the University of Florida, the University of Tennessee, and the University of North Carolina. He spent eight seasons with the Gamecocks from 2006 to 2013, where he helped coach some of the best defensive linemen in the program’s history.

During his time at South Carolina, Lawing was a key part of the team’s success, including their three consecutive 11-win seasons from 2011 to 2013. He was known for his tough coaching style and his ability to develop players into top-performing athletes.

After leaving South Carolina, Lawing continued to work in college football, coaching at the University of Florida and the University of Tennessee before retiring in 2017.

Lawing will be remembered for his contributions to the sport of football and his impact on the lives of his players. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Brad Lawing obituary Brad Lawing death South Carolina Gamecocks football coach dead Brad Lawing football career Brad Lawing coaching legacy