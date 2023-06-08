Death of Steven Balderama, 2016 NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding Winner – Obituary

Steven Balderama, 2016 NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding Winner, Passes Away

Steven Balderama, the 2016 NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding Winner, passed away on [insert date]. He was [insert age].

Balderama was a dedicated bodybuilder and had a passion for fitness. He worked hard to achieve his goals and was an inspiration to many in the bodybuilding community.

His achievements were remarkable, including winning the 2016 NPC Tournament of Champions Bodybuilding competition. Balderama’s dedication to his craft and his drive to succeed were evident in his impressive physique and his numerous awards.

Balderama’s passing is a great loss to the bodybuilding community. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and fellow competitors.

Rest in peace, Steven Balderama. Your dedication and hard work will continue to inspire us all.

