Death of Susan Keenan, a USC-Columbia Alumna from Pawleys Island, SC

Remembering Susan Keenan: An Alumna of University of South Carolina – Columbia

Early Life and Education

Susan Keenan was born in Pawleys Island, SC and grew up in a loving family. She attended Georgetown High School and then went on to pursue her higher education at the University of South Carolina – Columbia. She graduated with a degree in Marketing and began her journey in the professional world.

Professional Life

Susan Keenan was an accomplished businesswoman, who was highly regarded in her field. She worked as a Marketing Manager for several companies and was known for her exceptional skills in branding, advertising, and public relations. Her colleagues and clients appreciated her professionalism and dedication to her work.

Community Involvement

Susan Keenan was a passionate advocate for the community and volunteered her time and resources to various causes. She was actively involved in local charities, schools, and community organizations. She believed in giving back to the community and making a positive impact in people’s lives.

Personal Life

Susan Keenan was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. She cherished her family and friends and loved spending time with them. She had a kind heart and a warm personality that attracted people towards her. She was an avid traveler, who enjoyed exploring new places and cultures.

Death and Legacy

Susan Keenan passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 48. Her sudden death has left a deep void in the hearts of her family, friends, and the community. She will be remembered for her kind spirit, her dedication to her work, and her love for her family. Her legacy will live on through the lives of the people she touched.

Conclusion

Susan Keenan was a remarkable woman, who lived a life full of purpose and meaning. She was an inspiration to many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her legacy will continue to inspire others to make a positive impact in the world. May she rest in peace.

