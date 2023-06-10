Death of Teal Travis, Florida Gulf Coast University Alumna: Obituary and Cause of Passing in Geneva, NY

Teal Travis Obituary

Geneva, NY – Teal Travis, an alumna of Florida Gulf Coast University, has passed away. She was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Teal’s cause of death has not been disclosed. Her passing has left a void in the lives of her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering spirit.

Teal studied at Florida Gulf Coast University and graduated with a degree in Business Administration. She was a driven and ambitious individual who was passionate about her work and her community. Her legacy will live on through the countless lives she touched and the positive impact she made during her time on this earth.

Teal Travis will be forever missed, and her memory will be cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

