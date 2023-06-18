Death of Thomas Carter and Shooting Incident in Dorchester Manor

Thomas Carter Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Thomas Carter. He was a beloved husband, father, and friend to many. Thomas passed away peacefully on September 15th, 2021, at the age of 58.

Thomas was born on March 2nd, 1963, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Temple University and went on to have a successful career in finance. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah, in 1985, and together they had two children, Michael and Emily.

Thomas was a kind and generous person who always put his family and friends first. He had a passion for music and loved playing the guitar. He also enjoyed traveling, especially to the beach with his family.

Thomas will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, children, parents, and siblings.

In other news, one person has been reported dead following a shooting in Dorchester Manor. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, and the investigation is ongoing. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

