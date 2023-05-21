Death of Toby Wells: 12-Year-Old Boy Discovered Deceased in Tallahassee

Toby Wells Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Bright and Kind 12-Year-Old Boy

Who was Toby Wells?

Toby Wells was a 12-year-old boy who was found dead in Tallahassee, Florida on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. He was a student at Swift Creek Middle School and lived in Crawfordville, Florida with his family.

Toby was known for his bright smile, kind heart, and love for sports. He was a member of the Wakulla Springs Little League and played basketball for the Wakulla Middle School team.

What Happened?

The circumstances surrounding Toby Wells’ death are still under investigation. According to the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, Toby was reported missing on Monday, August 9th. He was last seen playing basketball with friends at a local park.

On Tuesday morning, Toby’s body was found in a wooded area near his home. The cause of his death has not been released, but foul play is suspected.

The Impact of Toby’s Life

Toby Wells’ death has shaken the community of Crawfordville and beyond. Friends, family, and classmates remember him as a kind and friendly boy who always had a smile on his face.

“He was the kid who always had something nice to say to everyone,” said Toby’s basketball coach, John Brown. “He was a joy to coach and be around.”

Toby’s school principal, Dr. Rachel Manspeaker, described him as a “bright and shining star” who brought joy to everyone he met.

The Wakulla Springs Little League also released a statement mourning Toby’s passing. “He was a great teammate and friend to all,” the statement read. “We will miss him dearly.”

A Community in Mourning

Toby Wells’ death has left a hole in the hearts of those who knew him. The community of Crawfordville and beyond has come together to mourn his passing and support his family.

A candlelight vigil was held in Toby’s honor at Wakulla Springs Little League field on Wednesday, August 11th. Hundreds of people attended to light candles and share memories of Toby.

“Toby was loved by so many,” said Toby’s mother, Sarah Wells, at the vigil. “He was a light in this world and he will be missed.”

Conclusion

Toby Wells’ life was cut short, but his impact on those around him will be remembered forever. He was a bright and kind young boy who brought joy to everyone he met. The community of Crawfordville and beyond will continue to mourn his passing and honor his memory.

