Death of Unknown Whistleblower: Rudy Giuliani Claims Biden-Related Informant Passed Away Unnoticed

Rudy Giuliani Claims Key Biden Whistleblower Nobody Has Ever Heard of Has Died

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has made a shocking claim that a key whistleblower related to Joe Biden, who nobody has ever heard of, has died. Giuliani made the statement during an interview on a conservative news outlet, but did not provide any evidence to support his claim.

The whistleblower in question is believed to have information regarding Biden’s dealings with Ukraine, which was at the center of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Giuliani, who served as Trump’s personal lawyer, was heavily involved in the effort to investigate Biden’s alleged corruption in Ukraine.

The Biden campaign has denied any wrongdoing on the part of the former Vice President, and Giuliani’s claims have not been substantiated. However, Giuliani has continued to push the narrative that there is evidence of corruption on the part of the Bidens, despite the lack of concrete proof.

