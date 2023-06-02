Death of USC Beaufort Associate Professor Brett Borton on Hilton Head Island, SC

Brett Borton Obituary: Remembering the Life of a USC Beaufort Associate Professor

Early Life and Education

Brett Borton was born on July 4th, 1968, in San Diego, California. He grew up in the Pacific Northwest and attended the University of Washington in Seattle, where he earned his Bachelor’s degree in English Literature. He went on to receive his Master’s degree in Creative Writing from the University of Montana.

Career and Achievements

Brett Borton was a beloved Associate Professor of English and Creative Writing at the University of South Carolina Beaufort. He joined the faculty in 2004 and was a dedicated teacher and mentor to his students.

Borton was the author of two novels, “The Waiting Rooms” and “Medicine Bundle,” as well as a collection of short stories and essays. His work had been featured in numerous publications, including The Georgia Review, The Oxford American, and The Sun Magazine.

In addition to his writing and teaching, Borton was an active member of the Hilton Head Island community. He was a frequent speaker at local events and a passionate advocate for the arts.

Personal Life and Legacy

Brett Borton was a devoted husband and father. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and their two children, Sophia and Max.

Borton’s legacy as a writer and educator will live on through his students, colleagues, and the literary community he was a part of. He will be remembered for his kindness, humor, and dedication to his craft.

Final Thoughts

Brett Borton’s passing is a great loss to the University of South Carolina Beaufort and the literary world. His contributions as a writer and educator were invaluable, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

As we mourn his passing, we can take comfort in the knowledge that his work will continue to inspire and educate future generations of writers. Rest in peace, Brett Borton.

