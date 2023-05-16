Death of Wilmer Dugas, a founding member of Sulphur City Council at the age of 85

Wilmer Dugas: Remembering the Legacy of the First Sulphur City Council Member

On August 15, 2021, the Sulphur community mourned the loss of Wilmer Dugas, the first member of the Sulphur City Council, who passed away at the age of 85. Dugas was an instrumental figure in the development of Sulphur and the surrounding areas, and his contributions to the community will be remembered for years to come.

Early Life and Career

Wilmer Dugas was born on April 20, 1936, in Hackberry, Louisiana. He grew up in Cameron Parish and attended school in Grand Lake. Dugas served in the United States Air Force for four years before returning to Louisiana to pursue a career in law enforcement.

Dugas worked for the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office for over 20 years, rising through the ranks to become a captain. After retiring from law enforcement, Dugas turned his attention to public service.

The First Sulphur City Council

In 1970, Wilmer Dugas was elected to the first Sulphur City Council. The council was formed after Sulphur was incorporated as a city in 1964, and Dugas was one of the first seven members to serve on the council.

Dugas served on the city council for over a decade, from 1970 to 1982. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the development of Sulphur and the surrounding areas. Dugas played a key role in the construction of several important infrastructure projects, including the Sulphur Water Treatment Plant and the Sulphur City Hall.

Community Involvement

Wilmer Dugas was a dedicated member of the Sulphur community. He was involved in a variety of civic organizations and served on numerous boards and committees throughout his life.

Dugas was a member of the Sulphur Lions Club, the American Legion, and the Knights of Columbus. He also served on the board of directors for the Calcasieu Parish Fair and the Southwest Louisiana Hospital Association.

Legacy and Impact

Wilmer Dugas was a beloved member of the Sulphur community, and his impact on the city and its residents cannot be overstated. Dugas was a tireless advocate for the people of Sulphur, and his dedication to public service was an inspiration to many.

Throughout his life, Dugas was committed to making Sulphur a better place to live and work. His contributions to the community will be remembered for generations to come, and his legacy will continue to inspire others to serve their communities with dedication and passion.

Final Thoughts

Wilmer Dugas will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the entire Sulphur community. His life and legacy serve as a reminder of the importance of public service and the profound impact that one person can have on a community.

We are grateful for Wilmer Dugas and his many years of service to Sulphur. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

